Christmas message from the Trustees of Crawley Hospitals League of Friends
We would also like to thank Squires Garden Centre who have had us as their Charity of the Year for the last two years. We shall again be selling Christmas raffle tickets at Squires and there will be a Teddy Tombola stall in County Mall on 23rd December.
Because of the efforts of our volunteers, The League of Friends has this year donated £125,000 to purchase a new X-ray machine at Crawley Hospital.
Our volunteers are a very special group of people and the Trustees would like to thank them for all their efforts over the year to keep things running smoothly. The Trustees would like to wish all their supporters a very happy and peaceful Christmas and a healthy new year.
Lesley Marginson - President