Christmas night market Sokoni returns to the Phoenix, Lewes, on 14 December

Sokoni, a Christmas night market, is back for 2024 with more wonderful local sellers, delicious hot food, bar and amazing DJs.

Mayor Imogen Makepeace will officially open the event, which takes place on 14 December, from 4pm-10pm at 14 Phoenix Place, Lewes.

The event is in its second year, following a successful launch in 2024, where more than 500 people joined the festivities alongside more than 37 sellers.

This year’s event is even bigger, promising food from across the world – including Palestinian, Jamaican, Nigerian and churros – alongside local small and micro businesses selling local pottery, arts and crafts, vintage clothing and much more.

Sokoni night market, 14 December, from 4pm-10pm at 14 Phoenix Place, Lewes.

Local Lewes beers, alongside wine, spirits and soft drinks, will be available, with DJ Otto, DJ Task, DJ Mu and DJ Browneyed Girl playing throughout the evening.

Sokoni is hosted by the Human Nature Places Foundation, which promotes sustainability in our built and natural environments, in partnership with Diversity Lewes and the Manna Education And Development Foundation.

Clarissa Bromelle from Human Nature said: “Last year’s Sokoni was so much fun, maybe even our most popular event so far, with sellers and visitors coming from Lewes, Brighton and across the District.

“Working with Diversity Lewes and with Dr Janet Baah, we really wanted to capture the energy and excitement of a bustling night market: you can shop, eat, drink and dance here and it’s really inclusive of young families”

“This year’s event promises to be better – this time with added festive cheer!”

Tickets are £2 – with under 16s free – from sokoni2024.eventbrite.com

The event takes place at The Sheds, a repurposed warehouse in which Human Nature and community organisations host ‘meanwhile’ events ahead of construction starting on the new Phoenix neighbourhood.