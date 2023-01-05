Church heritage day at Holy Trinity, Hastings

Everyone is welcome to come along to explore this beautiful Gothic Revival church building, which contains a wealth of wonderful art and crafts. Often referred to as Hastings ‘Cathedral’ it has an amazing interior, which is not obvious from the exterior.
There will be family activities including an ‘angel’ trail, a storyteller, guided tours for the heritage enthusiast and an opportunity to see one of the most precious objects at HTH, the illustrated manuscript The Missal.
There is something for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re a family looking for a local experience, you’re interested in the secrets of Victorian Gothic architecture, enjoy taking part in art and crafts or want to explore an important heritage site.
We look forward to seeing you at our open day, we hope you will enjoy a time of exploring and discovery at HTH Church.
The next open day will be: Saturday January 21, 10am to 12pm or 2pm to 4pm.