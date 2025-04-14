Church Services in Bexhill & Battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Good Friday with Churches Together in Bexhill: Prayer Walk, 9.15 for 9.30am from De La Warr Pavilion (west lawn); then Ecumenical Service at St John's Centre, Victoria Road, 10.30am.

ST PETER’S, Old Town:- Sunday, 8am Said Communion @ St. Peters; 10am Sung Eucharist Joint Family Service@ St. Peters; 6pm Evensong. 10am Wed – Eucharist; Wed 11am – 3pm Private prayers @ St. Peters. Website: www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk.

ST MICHAEL’S, Glassenbury Drive:- Sunday, 10.30am Sung Holy Communion @ St. Michaels. Wed 11.00am Said Holy Communion. Website: www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.uk.

ST AUGUSTINE'S, Cooden Drive:- Saturday, Morning Mass, 8am; Mass, 6pm, First Mass of Sunday (said). Sunday, Mass, 8am & Parish Mass & Junior Church, 10am (1st & 3rd week of the month during term time). Monday, Mass, 10am. Tuesday, Morning Mass, 8am. Wednesday, Mass 10am. Thursday, Mass, 12noon. Website: www.staugustinesbexhill.org.uk.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH, Wickham Avenue: Sunday, Family Worship, 11am-12noon, followed by refreshments in the church hall. Evening Service, 6.30-7.30pm. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting, 7pm. Our website has links to our online services, including our live broadcasts on Facebook. Mobile: 07425 763468. Website: www.stpaulschurch19.wixsite.com/community

ST MARK’S CHURCH, Little Common Road:- Good Friday Service, 12 noon. Easter Sunday: Prayer Book Communion, 8am; Family Communion, 10am. Ark Coffee Lounge, Tuesday and Thursday, 10am to 12 noon. Prayer for Ukraine, Wednesday 23rd at 8pm.

Youtube channel: ‘St Mark’s Church, Little Common.

ST STEPHEN’S CHURCH, Down Road:- Easter Sunday 20th April, 8am Communion (BCP);

9.15am Messy Church; 10.30am Communion Common Worship. Tues 22nd 10-12noon Coffee Stop. Thur 24th 10-12noon Open Office; Thur 24th 1pm Parent & Toddlers. Website:www.ststephensbexhill.co.uk.

ST BARNABAS, Sea Road:- Sunday Parish Eucharist at 10.30am. Tuesday and Friday said Eucharist at 10.00am. Easter: Good Friday 18th April – 10.00 am Stations of the Cross; 2.00 pm The Good Friday Liturgy. Holy Saturday 19th April - 8.00 pm The Easter Vigil. Easter Day 20th April - 10.30 am Parish Eucharist. Facebook: St Barnabas Church, Bexhill

BEULAH BAPTIST, Clifford Road: Every Sunday we hold a 10am service, creche and children/youth clubs will be available. We are a lively, family orientated Church, offering a friendly welcome to all who meet with us. Contact: 730001 or visit www.beulahbaptist.co.uk or email: [email protected]"

KING’S CHURCH, meeting at Bexhill College, Penland Road: 10.30 coffee and hot cross buns. 1.00 service. Join us as we celebrate Easter and the risen Jesus. A friendly family service for everyone. A warm welcome awaits you. Website: www.kings1066.org.

CHRISTCHURCH METHODIST CHURCH, Springfield Road:- Easter Sunday 20th April. Today our service will be led by Rev’d Cynthia Park and will include the sacrament of Holy Communion. We invite everyone to join us for tea/coffee in the hall after our services. We look forward to seeing everyone. Tuesday 2-4pm Fun and Friendship meets in both halls. Website: www.christchurchmethodist.org.uk.

BEXHILL UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, Cantelupe Road:- Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am also broadcast online on our website: www.bexhillurc.co.uk. Tuesday, Evening Prayer Time on the first & third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm online on the website.

ST MARY MAGDALENE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Sea Road: Sunday Mass at 11am (Saturday Vigil 6pm). Public Masses in the Church of St Mary Magdalene: 6pm on Saturday; 11am on Sundays; 10am on Mondays, Fridays & Saturdays; 11am on Tuesdays; 6.30pm on Thursdays. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected].

ST MARTHA'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Little Common: Sunday Mass at 9am. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected]

Battle Churches

ST MARY THE VIRGIN, Upper Lane: Good Friday 18th April, 12.00, Stations of the Cross; 13.00 Veneration of the Cross, both led by Alison Hassell. 14.00 Hour at the Cross led by The Dean. Easter Sunday 20th April (W), 10.00am Family Communion led by The Dean. 18.00 Choral Evensong led by The Dean. 24 April 10.30 HC Battle The Dean. Website: www.stmarysbattle.org.uk.

CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION, Telham: Good Friday 18th April (R), 12.00 Good Friday Devotion. Easter Sunday, 20th April, 10.00am Holy Communion led by Revd P Messenger.

BATTLE METHODIST CHURCH, Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, TN33 0FL - Sunday Morning Service, 10.30am. Tel: 777029.

BATTLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mount Street: Sunday, Worship 10am. Worship and Response to the Holy Spirit, 6pm. Contact: [email protected], tel: 774825 between 9am & 3pm or www.battlebaptistchurch.org.uk.