Church Services in Bexhill & Battle

Bexhill Churches ST PETER’S, Old Town:- Sunday, 8am Said Communion @ St. Peters; 10am Sung Eucharist Joint Family Service @ St. Peters; 6pm Evensong. 10am Wed – Eucharist; Wed 11am – 3pm Private prayers @ St. Peters. Website: www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk.

ST MICHAEL’S, Glassenbury Drive:- Sunday, 10.30am Sung Holy Communion @ St. Michaels. Wed 11.00am Said Holy Communion. Website: www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.uk.

ST AUGUSTINE'S, Cooden Drive:- Saturday, Morning Mass, 8am; Mass, 6pm, First Mass of Sunday (said). Sunday, Mass, 8am & Parish Mass & Junior Church, 10am (1st & 3rd week of the month during term time). Monday, Mass, 10am. Tuesday, Morning Mass, 8am. Wednesday, Mass 10am. Thursday, Mass, 12noon. Website: www.staugustinesbexhill.org.uk.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH, Wickham Avenue: Sunday, Family Worship, 11am-12noon, followed by refreshments in the church hall. Evening Service, 6.30-7.30pm. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting, 7pm. Our website has links to our online services, including our live broadcasts on Facebook. Mobile: 07425 763468. Website: www.stpaulschurch19.wixsite.com/community

ST MARK’S CHURCH, Little Common Road:- Sunday 27th April, Prayer Book Communion, 8am; Morning Worship 10am. Ark Coffee Lounge, Tuesday and Thursday, 10am to 12 noon. Youtube channel: ‘St Mark’s Church, Little Common.’

ST STEPHEN’S CHURCH, Down Road:- Sunday 27th April, 8am Communion (BCP); 10.30am Communion & APCM. Tues 29th, 10-12noon Coffee Stop. Thurs 1st May, 1pm, Parent & Toddlers. Website:www.ststephensbexhill.co.uk.

ST BARNABAS, Sea Road:- Sunday Parish Eucharist at 10.30am. Tuesday and Friday said Eucharist at 10.00am. Facebook: St Barnabas Church, Bexhill

BEULAH BAPTIST, Clifford Road: Every Sunday we hold a 10am service, creche and children/youth clubs will be available. We are a lively, family orientated Church, offering a friendly welcome to all who meet with us. Contact: 730001 or visit www.beulahbaptist.co.uk or email: [email protected]"

KING’S CHURCH, meeting at Bexhill College, Penland Road: Every Sunday, 10.30 coffee and fellowship. 11.00 service. A friendly family service for everyone. A warm welcome awaits you. Website: www.kings1066.org.

CHRISTCHURCH METHODIST CHURCH, Springfield Road:- Sunday 27th April. This morning our service will be led by our good friend Mrs Dawn Novis. We invite everyone to join us for tea/coffee in the hall after our services. We look forward to seeing everyone. Tuesday 2-4pm Fun and Friendship meets in both halls. Website: www.christchurchmethodist.org.uk.

BEXHILL UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, Cantelupe Road:- Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am also broadcast online on our website: www.bexhillurc.co.uk. Tuesday, Evening Prayer Time on the first & third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm online on the website.

ST MARY MAGDALENE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Sea Road: Sunday Mass at 11am (Saturday Vigil 6pm). Public Masses in the Church of St Mary Magdalene: 6pm on Saturday; 11am on Sundays; 10am on Mondays, Fridays & Saturdays; 11am on Tuesdays; 6.30pm on Thursdays. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected].

ST MARTHA'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Little Common: Sunday Mass at 9am. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected]

Battle Churches

ST MARY THE VIRGIN, Upper Lane: 27th April, 2nd Sunday of Easter (W) 09.30 PC Battle, led by Revd C Channer. 11.15, led by The Dean. Website: www.stmarysbattle.org.uk.

CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION, Telham: 27th April, 10.00am, Holy Communion, led by The Dean.

BATTLE METHODIST CHURCH, Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, TN33 0FL - Sunday Morning Service, 10.30am. Tel: 777029.

BATTLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mount Street: Sunday, Worship 10am. Worship and Response to the Holy Spirit, 6pm. Contact: [email protected], tel: 774825 between 9am & 3pm or www.battlebaptistchurch.org.uk.