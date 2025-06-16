Church Services in Bexhill & Battle

For all who are looking for a church in Bexhill or Battle, or to find out what is happening this coming week.

Bexhill Churches

Hymn-singing on the seafront: 4pm on Sunday 22nd June by the Bandstand (Shelter No. 1) on De La Warr Parade. Organised by Churches Together in Bexhill.

ST PETER’S, Old Town:- Sunday 22nd June, 8am Said Communion @ St. Peters; 10am Sung Eucharist @ St. Peters; 10am TFG Informal Service @ St. Peters Community Centre; 6pm Evensong. 10am Wed – Eucharist; Wed 11am – 3pm Private prayers @ St. Peters. Website: www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk.

ST MICHAEL’S, Glassenbury Drive:- Sunday 22nd June, 10.30am Sung Holy Communion @ St. Michaels. Wed 11.00am Said Holy Communion. Website: www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.uk.

ST AUGUSTINE'S, Cooden Drive:- Saturday, Morning Mass, 8am; Mass, 6pm, First Mass of Sunday (said). Sunday, Mass, 8am & Parish Mass & Junior Church, 10am (1st & 3rd week of the month during term time). Monday, Mass, 10am. Tuesday, Morning Mass, 8am. Wednesday, Mass 10am. Thursday, Mass, 12noon. Website: www.staugustinesbexhill.org.uk.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH, Wickham Avenue: Sunday, Family Worship, 11am-12noon, followed by refreshments in the church hall. Evening Service, 6.30-7.30pm. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting, 7pm. Our website has links to our online services, including our live broadcasts on Facebook. Mobile: 07425 763468. Website: www.stpaulschurch19.wixsite.com/community.

ST MARK’S CHURCH, Little Common Road:- Sunday 22nd June:- Prayer Book Communion, 8am; Morning Worship, 10am. Ark Coffee Lounge, Tuesday and Thursday, 10am to 12 noon. Prayer for Ukraine, Wednesday 25th at 8pm. Youtube channel: ‘St Mark’s Church, Little Common.’

ST STEPHEN’S CHURCH, Down Road:- Sunday 22nd June - 8am Communion (BCP); 10.30am Communion Common Worship. Tues 24th 10-12noon Coffee Stop. Thurs 26th 10-12noon Open Office; Thur 26th 1pm Parent & Toddlers. Sat 28th 2-4pm Garden Party – 125 Years Celebration. Website: www.ststephensbexhill.co.uk.

ST BARNABAS, Sea Road:- Sunday Parish Eucharist at 10.30am. Tuesday and Friday said Eucharist at 10.00am. Facebook: St Barnabas Church, Bexhill.

BEULAH BAPTIST, Clifford Road: Every Sunday we hold a 10am service, creche and children/youth clubs will be available. We are a lively, family orientated Church, offering a friendly welcome to all who meet with us. Contact: 730001 or visit www.beulahbaptist.co.uk or email: [email protected]"

KING’S CHURCH, meeting at Bexhill College, Penland Road: Sunday 22nd June, 10.30 coffee and fellowship. 11.00 service. A friendly family service for everyone. A warm welcome awaits you. Please Note: From Sunday 29th June, we will be meeting each week in our own building on Sackville Road (the old Methodist Church). Website: www.kings1066.org.

CHRISTCHURCH METHODIST CHURCH, Springfield Road:- Sunday 22nd June - Today’s service will be led by our own minister Rev. Crawford Logan and will include the sacrament of Holy Communion. All services are held at 10.30am, and are followed by refreshments in the church hall.Tuesday 2-4pm Fun and Friendship meets in both halls. Website: www.christchurchmethodist.org.uk.

BEXHILL UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, Cantelupe Road:- Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am also broadcast online on our website: www.bexhillurc.co.uk. Tuesday, Evening Prayer Time on the first & third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm online on the website.

ST MARY MAGDALENE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Sea Road: Sunday Mass at 11am (Saturday Vigil 6pm). Public Masses in the Church of St Mary Magdalene: 6pm on Saturday; 11am on Sundays; 10am on Mondays, Fridays & Saturdays; 11am on Tuesdays; 6.30pm on Thursdays. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected].

ST MARTHA'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Little Common: Sunday Mass at 9am. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected]

Battle Churches

ST MARY THE VIRGIN, Upper Lane & CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION, Telham: Sunday 22nd June, Trinity 1 (G), 09.30 PC, Battle, led by Canon E Bryant; 10.00 HC, Telham, led by The Dean; 11.15, Battle, led by The Dean. 26th June, 10.30 HC, Battle, led by The Dean. Website: www.stmarysbattle.org.uk

BATTLE METHODIST CHURCH, Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, TN33 0FL - Sunday Morning Service, 10.30am. Tel: 777029.

BATTLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mount Street: Sunday, Worship 10am. Worship and Response to the Holy Spirit, 6pm. Contact: [email protected], tel: 774825 between 9am & 3pm or www.battlebaptistchurch.org.uk.