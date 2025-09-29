Church Services in Bexhill & Battle

See what is happening in some of the churches this coming week:

Bexhill Churches

ST PETER’S, Old Town: Sunday 5th October: 8am Said Communion @ St. Peters; 10am Sung Eucharist @ St. Peters; 10am TFG All Age Praise @ St. Peters Community Centre; 6pm Choral Evensong. Wed 10am – Eucharist; Wed 11am – 3pm Private prayers @ St. Peters. Website: www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk.

ST MICHAEL’S, Glassenbury Drive: Sunday 5th October: 10.30am Mini Messy Church with Sung Holy Communion @ St. Michaels. Wed 11.00am Said Holy Communion. Website: www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.uk.



ST AUGUSTINE'S, Cooden Drive:- Saturday, Morning Mass, 8am; Mass, 6pm, First Mass of Sunday (said). Sunday, Mass, 8am & Parish Mass & Junior Church, 10am (1st & 3rd week of the month during term time). Monday, Mass, 10am. Tuesday, Morning Mass, 8am. Wednesday, Mass 10am. Thursday, Mass, 12noon. Website: www.staugustinesbexhill.org.uk.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH, Wickham Avenue: Sunday, Family Worship, 11am-12noon, followed by refreshments in the church hall. Evening Service, 6.30-7.30pm. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting, 7pm. Our website has links to our online services, including our live broadcasts on Facebook. Mobile: 07425 763468. Website: www.stpaulschurch19.wixsite.com/community

ST MARK’S CHURCH, Little Common Road:- Sunday 5th October:- Prayer Book Communion, 8am; Holy Communion, 10am. Ark Coffee Lounge, 10am to 12 noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Prayer for Ukraine, Wednesday 8th at 8pm. Youtube channel: ‘St Mark’s Church, Little Common.’

ST STEPHEN’S CHURCH, Down Road:- Sunday 5th October : 8am Communion (BCP); 10.30am Harvest /All Age Worship Service; 6pm Communion Common Worship. Tues 7th 10-12noon Coffee Stop. Wed 8th 1.30-4pm Crafty Taskers. Thur 9th Oct 1pm Parent & Toddlers. Website: www.ststephensbexhill.co.uk.

ST BARNABAS, Sea Road:- Sunday Parish Eucharist at 10.30am. Tuesday and Friday said Eucharist at 10.00am. Facebook: St Barnabas Church, Bexhill

BEULAH BAPTIST, Clifford Road: Every Sunday we hold a 10am service, creche and children/youth clubs will be available. We are a lively, family orientated Church, offering a friendly welcome to all who meet with us. Contact: 730001 or visit www.beulahbaptist.co.uk or email: [email protected]

KING’S CHURCH, Sackville Road: Every Sunday, 10.30am coffee and fellowship, 11.00 service. A friendly family church for everyone. Totz for mothers and toddlers, every Wednesday 9.30-11.00am. Saturday 11th October, Open Day, all invited, 10am-12.30pm (including children’s activities) & 2.30-4pm (free cream teas). Website: www.kings1066.org.

CHRISTCHURCH METHODIST CHURCH, Springfield Road:- Sunday 5th October - Service of Praise and Prayer led by our own Mr David Hanson. All services are held at 10.30am, and are followed by refreshments in the church hall. Tuesday 2-4pm Fun and Friendship meets in both halls. Website: www.christchurchmethodist.org.uk.

BEXHILL UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, Cantelupe Road:- Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am also broadcast online on our website: www.bexhillurc.co.uk. Tuesday, Evening Prayer Time on the first & third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm online on the website.

ST MARY MAGDALENE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Sea Road: Sunday Mass at 11am (Saturday Vigil 6pm). Public Masses in the Church of St Mary Magdalene: 6pm on Saturday; 11am on Sundays; 10am on Mondays, Fridays & Saturdays; 11am on Tuesdays; 6.30pm on Thursdays. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected].

ST MARTHA'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Little Common: Sunday Mass at 9am. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected]

Battle Churches

ST MARY THE VIRGIN, Upper Lane & CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION, Telham: Sunday 5th October: Trinity 16 (G) Harvest at St Mary’s. 09.30 PC Battle led by The Dean (Harvest Festival); 10.00 HC Telham led by Revd C Channer; 11.15 Battle led by The Dean; 18.00 Choral Evensong Battle led by Reader P Armstrong. 9th October: 10.30 HC Battle led by The Dean. Website: www.stmarysbattle.org.uk

BATTLE METHODIST CHURCH, Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, TN33 0FL - Sunday Morning Service, 10.30am. Tel: 777029.

BATTLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mount Street: Sunday, Worship 10am. Worship and Response to the Holy Spirit, 6pm. Contact: [email protected], tel: 774825 between 9am & 3pm or www.battlebaptistchurch.org.uk.