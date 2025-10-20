Church Services in Bexhill & Battle

Here are details of church services in the area this coming week:

Bexhill Churches

ST PETER’S, Old Town: Sunday 26th October: 8am Said Communion @ St. Peters; 10am Said Eucharist @ St. Peters; 10am TFG Informal Service @ St. Peters Community Centre; 6pm Evening Prayer.10am Wed – Eucharist; Wed. 11am – 3pm Private prayers @ St. Peters. Website: www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk.

ST MICHAEL’S, Glassenbury Drive: Sunday 26th October: 10.30am Sung Holy Communion @ St. Michaels. Wed 11.00am Said Holy Communion. Website: www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.uk.

ST AUGUSTINE'S, Cooden Drive:- Saturday, Morning Mass, 8am; Mass, 6pm, First Mass of Sunday (said). Sunday, Mass, 8am & Parish Mass & Junior Church, 10am (1st & 3rd week of the month during term time). Monday, Mass, 10am. Tuesday, Morning Mass, 8am. Wednesday, Mass 10am. Thursday, Mass, 12noon. Website: www.staugustinesbexhill.org.uk.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH, Wickham Avenue: Sunday, Family Worship, 11am-12noon, followed by refreshments in the church hall. Evening Service, 6.30-7.30pm. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting, 7pm. Our website has links to our online services, including our live broadcasts on Facebook. Mobile: 07425 763468. Website: www.stpaulschurch19.wixsite.com/community

ST MARK’S CHURCH, Little Common Road:- Sunday 26th October:- Prayer Book Communion, 8am; Morning Worship, 10am. Ark Coffee Lounge, 10am to 12 noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Youtube channel: ‘St Mark’s Church, Little Common.’

ST STEPHEN’S CHURCH, Down Road:- Sunday 26th October : 8am Communion (BCP); 10.30am Communion /Healing Service. Tues 28th 10-12noon Coffee Stop. Wed 29th 1.30-4pm Crafty Taskers. Thurs 30th 10-12noon Open Office. Website: www.ststephensbexhill.co.uk.

ST BARNABAS, Sea Road:- Sunday Parish Eucharist at 10.30am. Tuesday and Friday said Eucharist at 10.00am. Facebook: St Barnabas Church, Bexhill

BEULAH BAPTIST, Clifford Road: Every Sunday we hold a 10am service, creche and children/youth clubs will be available. We are a lively, family orientated Church, offering a friendly welcome to all who meet with us. Contact: 730001 or visit www.beulahbaptist.co.uk or email: [email protected]

KING’S CHURCH, Sackville Road: Every Sunday, 10.30am coffee and fellowship, 11.00 service. A friendly family church for everyone. Totz for mothers and toddlers, every Wednesday 9.30-11.00am. Website: www.kings1066.org.

CHRISTCHURCH METHODIST CHURCH, Springfield Road:- Sunday 26th October - Today’s morning worship will be led by our church stewards with an afternoon circuit service at Calvert Methodist Church at 3.30pm. All morning services are held at 10.30am, and are followed by refreshments in the church hall. Tuesday 2-4pm Fun and Friendship meets in both halls. Website: www.christchurchmethodist.org.uk.

BEXHILL UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, Cantelupe Road:- Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am also broadcast online on our website: www.bexhillurc.co.uk. Tuesday, Evening Prayer Time on the first & third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm online on the website.

ST MARY MAGDALENE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Sea Road: Sunday Mass at 11am (Saturday Vigil 6pm). Public Masses in the Church of St Mary Magdalene: 6pm on Saturday; 11am on Sundays; 10am on Mondays, Fridays & Saturdays; 11am on Tuesdays; 6.30pm on Thursdays. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected].

ST MARTHA'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Little Common: Sunday Mass at 9am. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected]

Battle Churches

ST MARY THE VIRGIN, Upper Lane & CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION, Telham: Sunday 26th October: Last Sunday after Trinity/Bible Sunday (G). 09.30 PC Battle led by Revd C Channer, Bible Sunday. 10.00 HC Telham led by The Dean; 11.15 Battle led by The Dean. 30th October: 10.30 HC Battle led by Canon E Bryant.Website: www.stmarysbattle.org.uk

BATTLE METHODIST CHURCH, Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, TN33 0FL - Sunday Morning Service, 10.30am. Tel: 777029.

BATTLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mount Street: Sunday, Worship 10am. Worship and Response to the Holy Spirit, 6pm. Contact: [email protected], tel: 774825 between 9am & 3pm or www.battlebaptistchurch.org.uk.