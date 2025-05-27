Clare Buckle’s synaesthetic art illuminates Worthing gallery

Colonnade House gallery in Worthing presents Wired for Colour, a vibrant solo exhibition by artist Clare Buckle. Running from 3 to 8 June 2025, the exhibition offers an immersive journey into Buckle’s synesthetic perception of the world, where colour and emotion intertwine to create evocative landscapes.

Clare, who studied at the Royal College of Art and was shortlisted for the Westmoreland Landscape Prize in 2019, draws inspiration from both the natural and industrial environments. Her approach is deeply influenced by synesthesia—a neurological condition where stimulation of one sense leads to involuntary experiences in another, such as a crossover between language and colour. This manifests in her art through a deeply personal and intuitive use of colour, allowing viewers to experience landscapes imbued with emotional and perceptual resonance.

She will be showing recent paintings and printmaking, which feature local places such as the Shoreham cement works, as well as landscapes further afield.

Exhibition Dates: 3–8 June 2025

Factory Tower I by Clare Buckle

Venue: Colonnade House, 47 Warwick Street, Worthing, BN11 3DH

Opening Hours: Tuesday–Saturday: 10:00–17:00; Sunday: 10:00–15:30

Admission: Free