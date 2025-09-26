Climate change talk for Burgess Hill u3a members

Are climate change and global warming the same thing? Why are we experiencing more extreme weather patterns? Climate change is going to affect us all one way or another and particularly the younger generation. Find out more when Bill Avenell, a retired geography teacher, speaks to Burgess Hill u3a.

Become better informed on climate change by joining us at Cyprus Hall on Monday 6th October. The doors open at 9:45 am with the talk starting at 10:30 am. Refreshments are available, admission is free and open to non-U3 members.

Throughout the autumn, Burgess Hill u3a will be continuing with its wide range of activities. These activities range from quiz groups; board and card games; lunches; history groups; languages; books and much more. For further information please contact the u3a website on https://burgess – hill.u3asite.uk