Clip 'n Climb Crawley celebrates Its first anniversary!

Crawley, UK – February 2025 – Clip 'n Climb Crawley, the UK’s largest Clip 'n Climb centre, is marking its first anniversary after an incredible year of bringing fun, fitness, and adventure to Sussex and Surrey.

Since opening in 2024, the centre has welcomed over 43,500 climbers, offering an exciting indoor climbing experience for all ages and abilities. With 44 climbing challenges and two thrilling extreme features—the Stairway to Heaven and the Vertical Drop Slide—there’s something for everyone.

Beyond climbing, visitors can enjoy the spacious three-tier soft play area and refuel at the South Ridge Café, where over 6,000 lattes have been served since launch.

Making a Positive Impact in the Community

Clip 'n Climb Crawley climbing walls

Over the past year, Clip 'n Climb Crawley has become a hub for health, well-being, and community engagement. The centre provides an alternative to traditional fitness activities—offering a full-body workout for older visitors, while helping younger climbers develop confidence, resilience, and problem-solving skills.

The centre also runs specialised sessions, including:- Home education groups- SEN-friendly climbing sessions- After-school clubs featuring NICAS, a nationally recognised climbing accreditation- School trips, corporate team-building days, and group visits

“As we celebrate our first year, we’re incredibly proud of what Clip 'n Climb Crawley has achieved," said Robin and Sarah Cook, Directors of Clip 'n Climb Crawley. "From providing an exciting and engaging space for families to supporting the next generation of climbers, it’s been amazing to see the positive impact our centre has had on the community. We can't wait to see what the next year brings!"

Inspiring the Next Generation of Climbers

Clip 'n Climb Crawley indoor climbing arena

With climbing’s growing popularity following Team GB’s success at the 2024 Olympics, Clip 'n Climb Crawley believes the next Olympian could be practicing their skills right here in the centre. By making climbing accessible, fun, and rewarding, the centre is helping young climbers build the skills and confidence to reach new heights—both on and off the walls.

Supporting Momentum Children’s Charity

In December 2024, Clip 'n Climb Crawley proudly partnered with Momentum Children's Charity to support families of seriously ill children. Through this partnership, the centre is:- Donating a portion of café sales from popular menu items- Offering special climbing days for Momentum families- Hosting fundraising events to raise awareness and vital funds for the charity

"Giving back to the community is a core part of what we do," added Robin and Sarah Cook. "Partnering with Momentum Children’s Charity allows us to make a real difference, and we’re excited to continue supporting them in the year ahead."

Looking Ahead

With a fantastic first year behind them, Clip 'n Climb Crawley is looking forward to exciting new climbing challenges, community events, and engaging initiatives in the coming months. The centre has also contributed to local employment, hiring over 40 young people, many aged between 16 and 21, across various roles.

Join the celebration! Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned climber, there’s never been a better time to experience the thrill of climbing at Clip 'n Climb Crawley.

Location: Pease Pottage, Crawley. RH11 9ZGFind out more & book your climb: https://crawley.clipnclimb.co.uk