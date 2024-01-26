Club News - Chichester RCTS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RCTS Chichester

Founded in 1928 the Railway Correspondence & Travel Society is now a registered charity with a thriving branch in Chichester. Regular monthly meetings, encompassing a variety of railway subjects, are held at the Bassil Shippam Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester.

Whilst meetings are normally held on a Wednesday evening, the branch will hold its first ever afternoon meeting on Thursday 08 February at 14:00. Stuart Hicks will present ‘108 Years of Southern Electric’ an illustrated history of electric train operation in the South of England, including the Sussex coast.

No booking is required and non-members are very welcome, a small donation (£4 recommended) to de-fray costs is collected on arrival.