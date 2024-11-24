Clubs and community noticeboard Bexhill Choral Society

Bexhill Choral Society invite you to join us for our annual Christmas Concert to start the festivities off with seasonal music old and new.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our concert will take place on Saturday, December 7 at St Barnabas Church, Sea Road, Bexhill on Sea TN40 1JG at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available priced £14 (£16 on the door) from choir members, Second Spin in Sackville Road (cash only) 0333 666 3366 or online at ticketsource.co.uk/bcs Refreshments will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Choral Society will also be performing a selection of Christmas music at the Turning on of the Christmas Lights in Devonshire Square, Bexhill on Sea on Saturday, November 30 at 4pm.

We hope you will be able to support both these events.