Clubs and community noticeboard Bexhill Choral Society

By Pauline Apicella
Contributor
Published 24th Nov 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 09:52 BST

Bexhill Choral Society invite you to join us for our annual Christmas Concert to start the festivities off with seasonal music old and new.

Our concert will take place on Saturday, December 7 at St Barnabas Church, Sea Road, Bexhill on Sea TN40 1JG at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available priced £14 (£16 on the door) from choir members, Second Spin in Sackville Road (cash only) 0333 666 3366 or online at ticketsource.co.uk/bcs Refreshments will be available.

The Choral Society will also be performing a selection of Christmas music at the Turning on of the Christmas Lights in Devonshire Square, Bexhill on Sea on Saturday, November 30 at 4pm.

We hope you will be able to support both these events.

