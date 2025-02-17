Clymping General Auctions - fine display of vintage popular culture for sale

The bi-monthly Clymping General Auctions, close to Littlehampton, and located at the Clymping Village Hall has a number of fine vintage popular culture lots including Titanic memorabilia, football, aviation items and old collectible toys and models.

The auction this Wednesday (February 19th) has over 450 lots with viewing from 4pm, where the actual event begins at 6pm.

The auction itself has been going for over two years and attracts a large audience of people keen to bid on a wide variety of items from vintage kitchenalia to musical instruments; popular culture to household pieces; and old coins and collectible toys.

The event is well worth attending with some items selling for as little as £3.

: Admission: £1

: Ample parking

: Refreshments Available

Tel: 07917 310877

Two large pristine Land Rover metal signs

Two large pristine Land Rover metal signs Photo: Submitted

Selection of collectible TV/Film related old toys

Selection of collectible TV/Film related old toys Photo: Submitted

A grouping of 9 mint & boxed collectible vehicle models including 7 commemorating the RNLI

A grouping of 9 mint & boxed collectible vehicle models including 7 commemorating the RNLI Photo: Submitted

A Painting of an 'E' Type Jaguar, a class car once owned by a local man from Arundel

A Painting of an 'E' Type Jaguar, a class car once owned by a local man from Arundel Photo: Submitted

