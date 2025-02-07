Colonnade House Open Call! Celebrating our creative community in Worthing

This March, we're celebrating Our Creative Community as we call on all local artists, photographers, designers, printmakers and more to take part in our Open Call supporting the Adur & Worthing Trust.

Since 2016, we have planned, marketed & installed over 400 exhibitions, involving 1000s of artists, photographers, sculptors, designers, crafters & more and we would love to fill the gallery with as many incredible local creations as possible.

Gallery 1: Our Creative Community

Monday 24 – Sunday 30 March // 10.00 – 17.00

This is an opportunity for all local people of any age who have shown their work at Colonnade House, and all those who would like to. We're asking that you create a piece of original artwork that is 12" x 12" for a chance for it to make its way onto the gallery walls. Submissions for this are £5.00 - £10.00. Once you have booked your submission, you can collect a piece of 12"x2" card from us and get creating!

Please book your entry submission place below;

Gallery 2: Micro Print Fair

Monday 24 – Sunday 30 March // 10.00 – 17.00

Are you an artist or photographer?

We're looking for artists to donate prints to sell in our Micro Print Fair. This is an opportunity for those with work ready to go! For this, there is no submission fee but all work will be for sale with 100% of proceeds going towards Adur & Worthing Trust. undefined

To find out more about the open call and both submissions, you can find the Ts&Cs over on the Colonnade House website;

Deadline 22.03.25

Please note: All fundraising activities during this period are organised by The Adur & Worthing Trust & with Worthing Borough Council fully sighted and aware.

If not enough funds are raised through various efforts, then The Adur & Worthing Trust will invest the money back into cultural projects in the local area as they have done for many years with The Creative Commissions.