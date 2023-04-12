Come along to Crowhurst Horticultural Society's annual plant sale in May

Doors open at 10am and close at 12noon.
This plant sale is run as part of the monthly village market where many varied stalls will be held.
Also bacon butties and fresh ground coffee will be available for refreshments.
Free entry, and donations of plants will be wanted on the morning before market opens for members to sell to raise funds.
Please to enable us to continue our flower shows and other events.
Contact Alan on 07870525441 for enquiries re the plant sale only
Otherwise, contact Jan Stewart on 01424-830443 for stall enquiries etc for the hall bookings.