Come along to Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council's Annual Assembly
We feel very lucky to have James MacCleary MP as one of our speakers for the meeting. This is a great chance to meet him and if you have any questions, please let the Parish Office know and they will passed on!
We also have Chief Inspector Mark Evans speaking on local issues and/or Superintendent Nick Dias.
There will reports from the Parish Council, a perfect way to find out what the Parish Councillors do and how you can get involved especially with events.
Every year the Parish Council help local organisations with grants. At the meeting the grant recipients are invited to receive their monies and let everyone know what they do!
So come along for a informative meeting, meet your local Councillors, MP and Members of the Sussex Police.
Look forward to seeing lots of you there!!