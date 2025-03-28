Come along to Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council's Annual Assembly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Willingdon and Jevington are invited to our Annual Parish meeting on Tuesday 15th April 2025 at 7pm in the Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue Willingdon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We feel very lucky to have James MacCleary MP as one of our speakers for the meeting. This is a great chance to meet him and if you have any questions, please let the Parish Office know and they will passed on!

We also have Chief Inspector Mark Evans speaking on local issues and/or Superintendent Nick Dias.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will reports from the Parish Council, a perfect way to find out what the Parish Councillors do and how you can get involved especially with events.

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

Every year the Parish Council help local organisations with grants. At the meeting the grant recipients are invited to receive their monies and let everyone know what they do!

So come along for a informative meeting, meet your local Councillors, MP and Members of the Sussex Police.

Look forward to seeing lots of you there!!