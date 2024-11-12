Come and enjoy a Christmas Carol Concert in the beautiful St Mary's Church, Horsham

Spread The Christmas Message is a concert of carols and Christmas music brought to by St Mary's Choir, Horsham and The Slinfold Concert Band.

On Sunday 8th December at 6 p.m., St Mary's Church choir and the Slinfold Concert Band will once again be performing together to bring you a wonderful selection of carols and festive music.

The Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin is the oldest existing building in Horsham. It has been associated with the life and worship of the community and in continuous use for nearly eight centuries.

Slinfold Concert Band is a community band featuring brass and woodwind instruments and percussion. Founded in the late 1970's, the Band takes its name from the village of Slinfold, near Horsham in West Sussex, where it rehearses every week.

An evening concert of carols and Christmas melodies in the beautiful St Mary's Church, HorshamAn evening concert of carols and Christmas melodies in the beautiful St Mary's Church, Horsham
This annual collaboration between choir and band has become a well-established and much loved start to the festive season. So throw off those winter cares and come and immerse yourself in the warmth of joyful music and atmosphere as we Spread The Christmas Message!

