Come and enjoy a great day's singing in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Choral Society remains at the forefront of local music making and we were delighted at the very warm reception as well as great reviews we received for our latest concert in April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you enjoy choral singing and want to learn more about some beautiful music in a relaxed setting why not join us for our forthcoming one-day choral workshop on Saturday, June 14 in the lovely setting of St John’s Church, Burgess Hill.

We are delighted to be singing choruses from Carl Orff’s enormously popular Carmina Burana and Rutter’s glorious Magnificat and shall be led by the renowned Michael Stefan Wood BEM, with Phillip Sear providing great accompaniment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many readers will be aware how good a teacher Mike is, as he was Head of Music for many years at what is now The Burgess Hill Academy. He has boundless enthusiasm and manages to help us achieve high standards of performance, but our singing with the choir always remains great fun.

Michael Stefan Wood BEM leading a previous One Day Choral Workshop

The feedback from similar workshops we have held in the past has been highly positive. Here is a selection of comments from participants:

"An excellent first experience of such a day”

“A great day that did not disappoint"

"A very enjoyable and instructive day with a fabulous and animated leader!"

Details of the Workshop

"Mike Wood is very charismatic and entertaining and core choir members are very friendly"

"Very welcoming and well organised"

"It was life affirming”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registration for the day is at 10 30am and following the workshops we shall have an informal sing-through at 4pm which is free to listen to, so do join us then if not before!

The fee for the full day is £20 inclusive of score hire, and free for people under 21. Further information about this day and the relevant enrolment form is available at: https://www.burgesshillchoral.com/one-day-choral-workshop or ring 07522 493966.