Come and play bowls at Pett

Have you considered becoming involved in a sport that is for all ages and abilities? If so, why not come and make new friends and learn new skills at one of the local bowls clubs, in Pett, in a lovely rural setting?

At Pett Bowls they play over 45 competitive and friendly matches, hold weekly club days and competitions throughout the season.

For the more experienced players, they are also members of both the Mermaid Bowls League and the Rother Bowls League, which consists of clubs based in East Sussex and West Kent.

Last season Pett came a brilliant 2nd in both leagues, which was the highest league position ever achieved by the club.

Pett Bowls Club in the sunshine

The game of bowls has been medically proven to improve your general health and helps to strengthen the immune system. It also exercises your muscles and mind as you try to outwit your opponent.

If you want to try bowls, the club will be able to provide you with tuition on the sport of bowls and all the equipment. All you need is to come along to the bowls green on our Open Day at the recreation ground in Pett, on Friday, April 11, after 11am. Remember to wear flat soled shoes and join in the fun.

In the meantime, if you like any further information, please contact either secretary Mary on 01424 813047 / 07745 659488, Club Captain Tracey on 01424 532951 or Simon Grant, Chair, on 07772 916735.