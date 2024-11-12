This festive season, KiddiCity in Langney will welcome back actor Greg Draven to star as Santa. Known for his warm and friendly approach, Greg returns for the fourth year and will bring his genuine Santa experience that children and families love.

Located within Langney Shopping Centre, KiddiCity’s Santa’s Grotto is a magical festive experience where Greg makes each visit feel personal by creating a comfortable space where children up to eight years old can share their Christmas wishes.

As soon as families arrive, they’re welcomed into a warm, Christmas-themed space and can take part in a range of Christmas-themed activities, including a North Pole Breakfast, Elf Discos, Breakfasts with Santa, Gingerbread Workshops, and Storytime with Santa. There are also SEN-friendly sessions so that all children can join in the fun.

KiddiCity’s Santa’s Grotto has quickly become a tradition in Eastbourne, with visitors saying, “We have been every year and wouldn’t go anywhere else! …absolutely the best Santa ever!”. Another happy parent said Greg was a “fantastic Santa for young children – he was so kind and patient with our little ones.”

A Sky News report from last year revealed there were 15% fewer jobs being advertised for Santas, meaning a disappointing decline in the number of Satan experiences. However, KiddiCity is proud to keep up its tradition of providing a magical festive experience for local families this year.

Santa’s Grotto opens on Saturday 7th December and will run each weekend and some weekdays until Tuesday 24th December. Sessions will fill up fast, so parents are encouraged to book in advance.

Each Visit Santa Ticket is £13 and includes admission for one child, a visit with Santa, a special Christmas gift, and an hour of playtime in KiddiCity’s play areas for children aged eight and under.

Older siblings can be entertained in the café with festive crafts and refreshments available to purchase.

To book tickets and find out about other festive events throughout Christmas, visit KiddiCity’s website www.kiddicity.co.uk