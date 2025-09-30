Come As You Are to a singing group to lower your blood pressure

Did you know that group singing has been scientifically proven to reduce blood pressure and stress?

In a recent project with Come As You Are Creative Health, Chichester residents took part in a weekly group which used movement, breathing, voice exercises and singing and measured its effect on blood pressure, wellbeing and loneliness. The results were extremely positive suggesting that everyone who wants to get fitter and improve their heart health can do so without having to change into sports kit!

Come As You Are is a new, local organisation offering in-person and online groups based on singing for health research to support health and wellbeing.

Hearts & Voices in Chichester on a Monday focuses on heart health and stress while Joyful Voices in Bosham on a Wednesday is a livelier session focusing on supporting mental health and wellbeing.

Participants during a Joyful Voices session in Boshamplaceholder image
Participants during a Joyful Voices session in Bosham

Founder, Ruth Routledge, emphasises that their groups are for everyone, especially those people who feel as though they can’t sing: “I hear everyday from people who were told at some point that they can’t sing or to be quiet and mime. But if you can speak you can sing! It’s not about being any good or knowing anything - just come as you are to take part in a fun and healthy activity that gives you a community of support”.

Ruth is on a mission to share the evidence-based health and wellbeing benefits of group singing.

Hearts and Voices, Mondays 11:30-12:30 at Chichester Boys Club

Joyful Voices, Wednesdays 11:30-12:30 at Green Door Centre, Bosham

cayacreativehealth.com/whatson

