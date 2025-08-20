Come from Away comes to the Chequer Mead

COS Musical Theatre proudly presents Come From Away at Chequer Mead Theatre this October. This Olivier and Tony Award-winning musical tells the inspiring true tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them with open arms in the wake of 9/11.

With a breath-taking score, heartfelt storytelling, and a celebration of humanity at its core, this is a show that will make you laugh, cry, and leave the theatre feeling uplifted. Don’t miss your chance to witness this extraordinary production—book your tickets now!

In the days after 9/11, when fear and uncertainty gripped the world, something extraordinary happened in a small town you’ve probably never heard of.

Gander, Newfoundland - population barely 10,000 - suddenly found itself hosting nearly 7,000 stranded passengers from 38 planes diverted there when US airspace closed. With no time to prepare, the locals opened their homes, schools, and hearts. Strangers became neighbours, friendships were forged, and humanity shone through in the darkest of times.

That incredible true story inspired Come From Away - the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical that has wowed audiences around the world. It’s funny, heart-warming, and a moving reminder of the power of kindness.

Now, COS Musical Theatre is bringing this global hit to East Grinstead. From toe-tapping music to stories that will stay with you long after the curtain falls, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Catch Come From Away at Chequer Mead from Wednesday 22nd – Saturday 25th October, with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.