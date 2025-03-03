Come on down to St Michael's Hospice's Easter Bunny Hop

Hop on down to St Michael’s Hospice, 25 Upper Maze Hill, TN38 0LB for their 2025 Easter Bunny Hop, on Saturday 12th April, 10am-12pm.

Join the Hospice for an egg-citing adventure as you hop, skip and jump your way around the garden, solving an easter themed puzzle as you go. If you complete it, you’ll be rewarded a chocolate egg as your prize!

Bring your family and friends for some exciting family fun and enjoy a morning filled with, games, activities, and an Easter raffle with fantastic prizes.

Refreshments will also be available. Entry is £4.00 per child (no need to book) – adults can hop in for free! Visit stmichaelshospice.com/event/-diary to find out more.