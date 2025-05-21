Come & Sing in Burgess Hill

By Amelia Georgiou
Published 21st May 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 14:32 BST
Join us for our annual Come and Sing Day! A vibrant one-day choral workshop, this year featuring Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana and John Rutter’s Magnificat.

Saturday, June 14 – Burgess Hill Choral Society ‘Come and Sing’ daytime event

Burgess Hill Choral Society

Presented by the Burgess Hill Choral Society, this is a wonderful opportunity for singers of all levels to come together and experience the joy of choral music.

📅 Saturday, June 14

🕥 Starts at 10:30am

If you love to sing, we’d love to see you there!

