Come & Sing in Burgess Hill
Join us for our annual Come and Sing Day! A vibrant one-day choral workshop, this year featuring Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana and John Rutter’s Magnificat.
Saturday, June 14 – Burgess Hill Choral Society ‘Come and Sing’ daytime event
Join Us for Our Annual Come and Sing Day!
A vibrant one-day choral workshop, this year featuring Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana and John Rutter’s Magnificat.
Presented by the Burgess Hill Choral Society, this is a wonderful opportunity for singers of all levels to come together and experience the joy of choral music.
📅 Saturday, June 14
🕥 Starts at 10:30am
If you love to sing, we’d love to see you there!