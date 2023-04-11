Comedian Ignacio Lopez adds extra show in Brighton

Following his appearance on BBC's Live at the Apollo, Spanish/Welsh comedian Ignacio Lopez announced his biggest Uk tour to date, kicking off at Brighton Komedia on October 4 2023. Now, due to phenomenal demand, he will return for an extra show on November 20 2023. Book now to see this rapidly rising stand-up star.

Ignacio Lopez

In 2009, from his derelict flat in South Wales, Ignacio scored tickets to see his favourite band, Nine Inch Nails, in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, he didn’t have money, transport or a place to stay. Sharing his biggest failures with a hilarious, globe-trotting story about music, comedy and cock-ups, Ignacio expertly skewers Britain and Spain with an Armada of sarcasm, silliness, and songs. Expect observational stand-up, wicked humour, and sharp lines from the exotic outsider comedian with over 100 million video views online.

Spain’s best export, Ignacio Lopez has been wowing audiences internationally with his individual style and high gag-rate since 2010. A wild mixture of Welsh & Spanish, Ignacio stormed on to the UK comedy scene as a finalist in several new act competitions in his first year of performing. Since then he has resonated with British audiences at live shows and reaching viral status with comedy songs about ‘why Spain hates the UK’, and hilarious threads about public transport.

Ignacio first gained TV recognition in 2011 when he appeared on ITV’s Show Me The Funny. He then produced and hosted primetime comedy series Comedy Sheep Stand-Up for Made Television and became a regular on BBC One Wales’ Stand Up Sesh, racking up over 20 million hits for his sketches and stand-up videos. Most recently he appeared on BBC Two’s Live At The Apollo in February 2023. His radio credits include BBC 5 Live, BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show and his own special Spain’s Best Export for BBC Radio Wales.

Now recognized as one of the most unique voices on the circuit, Ignacio regularly headlines leading comedy clubs all over the UK. As well as performing on cruise ships and military gigs, Ignacio has supported Jason Manford, John Bishop and Tom Stade on tour. His seven solo shows have had sold out runs at festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe, Brighton Fringe, Leicester Comedy Festival and Neath Comedy Festival. His last tour show EspañYOLO was released as a comedy album.