Comedy at the College – Laughter for a Cause
Headlining the event at Haywards Hearth College on Harlands Road is Colin Hoult known for his work on Ghosts, Derek, Afterlife, and Alan Partridge. Critics have hailed his performances as “relatable and funny,” “a comic triumph,” and “unrelentingly hilarious.” If you’ve never laughed until your cheeks hurt, now’s your chance.
He’s joined by rising star Dan Jones, a Brighton-based comic whose deadpan delivery and offbeat charm won him Amused Moose’s Breakthrough Comedian award. As Rhod Gilbert put it: “Definitely one to watch.”
One more act is yet to be announced.
Arts Festival organiser Colin Kenward adds, “We’re thrilled to be bringing such an incredible comedy line-up to Haywards Heath, all in support of a cause that means so much to the community and those families affected by childhood cancer. Laughter has a powerful way of bringing people together—and on this night, every smile helps make a real difference for local families.”
Tickets are available now via TicketSource or the Haywards Heath Arts Festival Website.