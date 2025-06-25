Comedy at the College – Laughter for a Cause

Get ready to laugh your socks off—for a brilliant cause. On Saturday the 28th of June as part of the Haywards Heath Arts Festival, Comedy at the College promises a night of stand-up hilarity with a heart. Hosted by the quick-witted Dave Fensome (Brighton & Edinburgh Fringe favourite), this one-night-only event brings top comedic talent to the stage—all in support of local children’s cancer charity Finley’s Touch.

Headlining the event at Haywards Hearth College on Harlands Road is Colin Hoult known for his work on Ghosts, Derek, Afterlife, and Alan Partridge. Critics have hailed his performances as “relatable and funny,” “a comic triumph,” and “unrelentingly hilarious.” If you’ve never laughed until your cheeks hurt, now’s your chance.

He’s joined by rising star Dan Jones, a Brighton-based comic whose deadpan delivery and offbeat charm won him Amused Moose’s Breakthrough Comedian award. As Rhod Gilbert put it: “Definitely one to watch.”

One more act is yet to be announced.

The Line Up for Comedy at the College in support of 'Finley's Touch'

Arts Festival organiser Colin Kenward adds, “We’re thrilled to be bringing such an incredible comedy line-up to Haywards Heath, all in support of a cause that means so much to the community and those families affected by childhood cancer. Laughter has a powerful way of bringing people together—and on this night, every smile helps make a real difference for local families.”

Tickets are available now via TicketSource or the Haywards Heath Arts Festival Website.