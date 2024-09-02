Comedy double bill in Hurstpierpoint
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Unfriend Me You Fiend
Dan’s ex-partner has unexpectedly unfriended him. Dan wants to know why. But, Esther, his current partner wants to know why he wants to know why. Words lead them into dangerous, unexplored places. It’s a verbal minefield, and no one’s getting out of it unscathed.
Moon Team IIIV
Everyone loves the 1979 movie phenomenon Moon Team, but loves to hate its 1999 reboot sequel. Hold onto your space hats (technical term) for a sketch comedy odyssey through the DVD age, now in stunning widescreen 3D (glasses not required – unless you have bad eyesight) from Leicester Comedy Festival Award Nominee and Sketch-Off double-finalist Will BF.
There are still a few tickets left for this comedy double bill at 7.30pm on September 5-7, at 124 High Street, Hurstpierpoint.
For tickets and more information: https://ticketlab.co.uk/promoter/124
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.