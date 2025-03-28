Comic brings 'Muthering Heights' solo to Brighton Fringe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"So deadpan she makes Jack Dee look like Timmy Mallett"

Katherine regularly has audiences in stitches with her take on being a lazy mum, and now brings you Muthering Heights, a show on her take of being a mother of a lot of kids, someone who has been through the full spectrum of motherhood from babies to ‘big’ babies (aka adults) who’ve left home and ‘unfortunately’ come back again!

Touching on almost everything you can think of that happens with being a mum, from dealing with sibling rivalry, to putting up with their friends, to questioning which is worst, toddlers or teenagers, Katherine serves up a sardonic take on mothering.

May 4, 10, 16 & 17

With more than thirty-five thousand followers on TikTok, tickets for the show are bound to sell out fast.

Book now at brightonfringe.org/events/muthering-heights/