Community art exhibition shines a BRIGHT light ON work by 40 local artists

Local artists are coming together to share artworks inspired by Brighton and the surrounding area in a community art exhibition held at the Fishing Quarter Gallery on the seafront. The exhibition opens on Wednesday 26th February and will be open 11am-6pm everyday until Sunday 2nd March.

Organised and curated by local seascape painter Emma Christopherson, the exhibition provides a platform for both emerging and established artists to showcase their work and connect with the local artistic community. Emma’s priority has been to make the process of exhibiting as accessible as possible, and as a result this will be the first time many of the artists involved will have exhibited their work. Visitors therefore have a unique opportunity to see this work for the first time.

The exhibition is arranged to invite visitors on a journey - starting at the sea, leading onto the beach, up into the vibrant bustle of the city, weaving through the streets and parks, before heading out into the serenity of the South Downs beyond.

There will be a beautifully diverse range of local subject matters depicted, with original paintings, drawings, prints, photography and mixed media works being available to purchase. 100% of proceeds will go directly to the artists.

Bright On: Community Art ExhibitionThe Fishing Quarter Gallery, Kings Road Arches, Brighton, BN1 1NBWednesday 26th February - Sunday 2nd March11am - 6pmFree admission