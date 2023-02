The nursery has a huge range of clothing items suitable for newborns up to five years, as well as toys, books, milk powder, nappies, food items and toiletries.

With the cost of living rising all the time, staff at the nursery would like to be able to offer support to as many families as they can.If you would like to come along and have a rummage through and a cup of tea then please call 01323 743838 to book an appointment.