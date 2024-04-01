Computer club members explore 'scams'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We showed the current ones members could expect to see going around and how to not only avoid being a victim and keep safe from them but what to do if they found they had become a victim of one.

This was followed by the month's interesting websites and computer technology news, the website addresses for some free programs and apps including an easy editor for photos, make a book of you photos, recover lost photos, a private browser for android, alternative to X(Twitter) and an app to download iPlayer shows to a smartphone or tablets and a tip or two.

This coming month Monday, April 8 at 7pm in the Old Town Community Hall we will be having a 'hands-on' session to have a look at the free program 'LibreOffice' which does a similar job to the paid-for Microsoft Office Suite.

We will explore how to increase the functions available via a new icon on the toolbar and also what the many icons there mean in terms of the functions that enable you to create a document/poster/table etc. LibreOffice is available to download for Windows, MacOS, Linux. For Android and iOS the equivalent is 'Collabora' which is based on LibreOffice.

If time allows we will also be having a look at this month's technology news, free programs and apps for your computer/smartphone/tablets.

HELP! Our two long-standing presenters are stepping down soon and we need an influx of new people who can give guidance and talks to the club.

Are you fairly okay with using a computer or smartphone/tablet or computer gadgets like video doorbells or smart plugs? Or how to make a simple 'PowerPoint Presentation' or poster? Would you be willing to come occasionally and help us?

We would value your expertise and experience to help us continue giving help to people using their devices.