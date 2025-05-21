Concentus Sings Summer in Eastbourne

Seaford Summer 2019

Eastbourne choir Concentus is well into its final rehearsal stages for its two upcoming concerts celebrating all things summer.

This year's concert is set to bring some lively moments with its eclectic mix of musical, classical, jazzy and traditional items in the programme.

If you haven't experienced a Concentus concert before, then expect the unexpected and be prepared to be blown away! Regular audience members will be aware of the generous sums that Concentus has raised for various charities over the years, with this year's chosen beneficiary being Epilepsy Sussex.

Tickets are on sale now either from the Box Office - 01323 912770, or online at http://concentus.onlineticketseller.com/