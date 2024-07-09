Concert in aid of Ukraine to feature Neil Simon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Come and hear Neil Simon the Romantic Tenor and Guitarist perform popular classical and modern favourites in a tranquil setting on South Cliff, Bexhill on Sunday, July 21.

Members of an Ukrainian Choir will also sing folk songs wearing traditional dress.

Neil Simon is from Hastings and is a celebrated tenor and also classical guitarist. Neil was educated in Hastings appearing in Hastleon shows and also winning classes in the Hastings Music Festival.

He has subsequently enjoyed a career singing operatic roles and in concerts in the UK and Europe. He has also had a career as a classical guitarist and during the Covid Lock down decided to put his two talents together.

The Romantic Tenor Neil Simon.

He recently recorded a CD of Christmas music at Abbey Road studios.

The concert in South Cliff is in aid of medical aid to the soldiers on the front line in Ukraine and also includes a local Ukrainian choir singing folk songs wearing traditional dress.