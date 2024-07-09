Concert in aid of Ukraine to feature Neil Simon
Members of an Ukrainian Choir will also sing folk songs wearing traditional dress.
Neil Simon is from Hastings and is a celebrated tenor and also classical guitarist. Neil was educated in Hastings appearing in Hastleon shows and also winning classes in the Hastings Music Festival.
He has subsequently enjoyed a career singing operatic roles and in concerts in the UK and Europe. He has also had a career as a classical guitarist and during the Covid Lock down decided to put his two talents together.
He recently recorded a CD of Christmas music at Abbey Road studios.
The concert in South Cliff is in aid of medical aid to the soldiers on the front line in Ukraine and also includes a local Ukrainian choir singing folk songs wearing traditional dress.
Tickets are £10 per person. To reserve your place send a Whatsapp message to 07500 492 083.
