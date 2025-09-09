CONFIDE Counselling celebrates 40 years

Forty years ago, in 1985, a small group from the Methodist Church in Bognor Regis undertook training to offer counselling to members of their church. They saw a need for this particular form of accompaniment which quickly grew beyond the bounds of the church and was named CONFIDE. Over the years Confide has grown into a fully professional service now with 21 counsellors. It has expanded into Chichester and sees people from a wider area. Our counsellors are qualified or in the advanced stages of training.

We are registered with the Charities Commission and a member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy.

The aim of the service is to offer affordable counselling to members of the general public of all faiths or none who are struggling with issues such as life changes, bereavement, chronic ill health, decision-making and relationship difficulties.

For many years our Chichester base was at Christ Church, but in 2019 we moved to purpose-built rooms in St Paul’s C of E Church. In Bognor Regis,our present home is in the Friends’ Meeting House. The fact that we do not own property means that we are able to take on clients who would not be able to pay for private counselling, and still offer them a professional service. We are most grateful to the churches who provide our space at much reduced rates.

In the last few years, we have offered counselling to some of the clients of the charity Stonepillow, which works with the homeless and vulnerably housed.

Our clients have given us permission to share feedback such as the following:

Counselling has helped me see things in a different light, evaluate and process situations better and act accordingly.

I’m more able to put things into proportion and move ahead.

It’s been cathartic opening up and discussing things in past and present; it’s made me realistic and calmer.

Although we do ask for financial contributions, and have operating costs, our counsellors offer their time for free, and, again, this enables us to make counselling available to those on limited means. They are a dedicated group.

We are celebrating our 40th Anniversary at St Paul’s Church on Sunday 28th September at 10:00 am in the context of their Parish Communion with refreshments after. Anyone connected with or interested in our work is most welcome to join us.