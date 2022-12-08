Cosy Christmas celebrations by the sea at Hove's Rockwater

Rockwater, the beautiful beachside hub in Hove, is announcing its Christmas offering for 2022 and is not holding back. After two years of Covid restrictions, Rockwater has released a packed festive calendar to make up for lost Christmas celebrations with loved ones.

The terrace at Rockwater

With everything from carol singing by the sea and wreath-making in the cosy lodge, to champagne and breakfast baps on Christmas Day, Rockwater is the destination to visit this winter.

This December, Rockwater is offering two festive feasting menu options: the Roof Terrace festive sharing menu includes a selection of mouth-watering sharing plates with plenty of extras to add on, perfect for a sharing style dinner with friends and family, or choose from the Bar & Kitchen feasting menu which creates the perfect experience to be devoured between loved ones whilst enjoying the sea views. Drinks such as mulled wine and cider are also available all month long.

Those who like to immerse themselves in the festive fun can enjoy a variety of workshops at Rockwater including wreath making, a Christmas bauble making class and a kids’ Christmas cupcake decorating class in the lodge. Guests looking to celebrate over dinner and drinks with friends can also come and enjoy the Rockwater Christmas quiz on the 11th of December.

Rockwater invites guests to embrace the season of cosy evenings, cold swims and fondue. Come together in the spirit of connection with friends or loved ones and enjoy one of the many events on offer including a live performance by Soul of the City Choir on the famous Rockwater deck, Christmas classic screenings in the cosy lodge and comedy by the famous Al Murray to keep spirits high after the special day.

For a full list of events at Rockwater this December please click here.

Finally, for those looking for an unforgettable start to their Christmas day, Rockwater and the Shacks will be open on the 25th of December for a community celebration, seaside-style, with the annual morning swim in the English Channel. Breakfast baps and bubbles will be on offer for those participating and observing, with Christmas cocktails on the Roof Terrace for those who want an extra special view, and winter warmers in the Lodge for those who prefer those fireside gatherings.

Rockwater is a beautiful beachside lifestyle hub, serving morning coffee, evening cocktails on the roof terrace, and all cravings in between. A base to work from, a place to meet friends.

A destination for live music, exclusive screenings, fitness and wellness classes and a platform for local, national and international talent. Founded by Luke Davis in 2020, Rockwater is a collective: welcoming people coming together in the spirit of connection and discovery – and, of course, it has the best views on the beach.

