Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Brighton

The RSPCA will be holding its annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers in Brighton are invited to join in the celebrations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA Brighton and the Heart of Sussex Branch will be hosting a series of events on Saturday 14 at their animal centre in Patcham and across their six charity shops.

The branch will be holding a Donation Drop Off Day, where they will be encouraging local supporters to pop down with a bag or two of pre-loved items for their charity shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also have a few stalls of pet goods to purchase, and there will also be tea/coffee/hot chocolate and cold drinks, as well as cakes/biscuits and snacks and a tombla and raffle.

One Fun Day

The RSPCA Brighton Reptile Rescue will be hosting a second hand reptile equipment sale including; vivs, lights, hides and more.

And if that’s not enough the branch will be having a fun charity shop trail across their six branch shops and there will also be raffles/tombolas and colouring competitions.

The event promises to be a fabulous, family friendly fun day full of entertainment to help raise vital funds for the branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend.This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The One Fun Day event gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event at Brighton is one to remember

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Events like these are vital fundraising events for our centre and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals in our care.We hope local residents and supporters old and new will come along and support us.”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit the branch’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The One Fun Day at the animal centre is at Braypool Lane, Patcham, Brighton, BN1 8ZH

There will also be events at the branch’s six charity shops - which are based in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath,Worthing, Hove, Portslade and Shoreham - more details of the events and timings can be found on this map.