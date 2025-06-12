Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Chichester

The RSPCA will be holding its annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers in Chichester are invited to join in the celebrations.

The RSPCA Sussex West Branch will be hosting an event on Saturday, June 14 from 11am until 4pm at their Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Chichester.

The event promises to be a fabulous, family friendly fun day full of entertainment to help raise vital funds for the branch.

The event will include a have-a-go agility for dogs and the fastest time will win a prize.

The agility course is suitable for all dogs and owners!

Entry is £2 per go, and there will be refreshments and dog treats also available.

Organisers are also asking if visitors may be able to bring a bag of donations to the event which can be then used in the branch’s charity shops to help raise funds for the centre.

Families and supporters old and new are invited to join in the celebrations as part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Day which will be held simultaneously at various locations across the country.

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend. This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

The One Fun Day event gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event at Chichester is one to remember.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Events like these are vital fundraising events for our centre and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals in our care.

“We hope local residents and supporters old and new will come along and support us.”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit the branch’s Facebook page

The One Fun Day at the animal centre is at Mount Noddy Animal Centre, Blackmill Lane, Chichester, PO18 0LL.