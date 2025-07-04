Country Day Party: Brighton

Yeehaw Brighton! Join us Sat 12 July at PRYZM for the Country Day Party—nonstop country hits, good vibes & dancing from 3–8PM. 18+ only.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saddle Up, Brighton – the Country Day Party is Coming to Town!

Get ready for a boot-stomping, hat-tipping day of country music and party vibes as the Country Day Party comes to PRYZM Brighton on Saturday, 12th July 2025. From 3PM–8PM, the venue will be transformed into a high-energy hoedown celebrating the biggest and best of country music, both past and present.

Whether you're a lifelong country fan or just in it for the fun, this daytime party promises feel-good energy, non-stop music, and plenty of dancing with a crowd that’s all about good times and great tunes.

Your World

🎟 Get Tickets Now:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🎶 What to Expect:

Live DJ sets playing all your favorite country anthems – from classics to the hottest hits of today.

– from classics to the hottest hits of today. Music from legends like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Shania Twain, and Luke Combs to Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, and Zach Bryan.

like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Shania Twain, and Luke Combs to Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, and Zach Bryan. A buzzing dancefloor filled with cowboy hats, boot scootin’, and good ol’ country charm.

A great atmosphere for stag/hen parties, birthdays, or just a big day out with friends!

🎵 Artists You’ll Hear:

Morgan Wallen • Dolly Parton • Luke Combs • Shania Twain • Johnny Cash • Lainey Wilson • Billy Ray Cyrus • Carrie Underwood • Garth Brooks • Zach Bryan • Tim McGraw • Faith Hill • Eric Church • Megan Moroney • Blake Shelton • Kacey Musgraves • Kenny Rogers • John Denver • and many more...

📍 Event Info:

Date: Saturday 12th July 2025

Saturday 12th July 2025 Time: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM (last entry at 5:00 PM)

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM (last entry at 5:00 PM) Venue: PRYZM Brighton, Kingswest, West Street, Brighton BN1 2RE

PRYZM Brighton, Kingswest, West Street, Brighton BN1 2RE Age Restriction: 18+ only (ID required)

🎟 Tickets:

All early release tiers are SOLD OUT

Final Release: £20.00 + £2.00 fee

Group Deal: £18.00 + £1.80 fee (min. 10 tickets)

ℹ️ FAQs:

Why different ticket tiers?

Early bird = cheaper. All tiers offer the same access — prices rise as the event sells.

Are there group discounts?

Yes! Our "Big Group Package" is perfect for large parties (10+ people).

Will more tickets be released?

No. Once sold out, no more will be released and none will be available on the door.

Is the event 18+?

Yes. Valid photo ID is required for entry.

Can I resell my ticket?

Yes, tickets can be gifted or resold. They are not name-specific.

Need help with tickets?

Contact: [email protected]

Got more questions?

DM us on Instagram (@daytimediscoevents) or Facebook (Daytime Disco).

🔁 Refund Policy:

Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is cancelled or rescheduled. However, you’re welcome to resell or gift your ticket as names are not used for entry.

Dust off your boots, round up your crew, and join us for one of the biggest country-themed daytime parties the South Coast has ever seen. Brighton, let’s get rowdy — country style! 🤠