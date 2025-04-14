Country Superstars comes to The Hawth this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As seen in London’s West End Leicester Square Theatre, Grand Ole Opry and Nashville’s Broadway Country Superstars, the world’s biggest Country Music tribute touring show is coming to The Hawth on Friday 30 May with an award-winning cast!

Dolly Parton Live on BBC’s The One Show said of Country Superstars, “I wish them the best and I appreciate them doing Dolly and Kenny so well for so long”.Described by Kenny Rogers as “Europe’s leading Dolly and Kenny impersonators” this truly unique show is hosted by the star of The Dolly Parton Experience, most recently seen on US TV’s Nashville CH5 Forrest Saunders Show.

TV and West End Dolly star Sarah Jayne has been performing as Dolly Parton for thirty years and is Europe’s leading tribute to the Queen of Country, having worked Dolly Parton’s Last two World tours, entertaining her V.I.P’s at London’s O2 Arena. Joined by award-winning TV Vocal impersonator Andy Crust, prepare to be taken on a journey back through time to meet the most influential icons to have shaped country music history.

The show features award-winning impersonations of Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver, Glen Campbell and Canadian country superstar Shania Twain and includes The Country Superstars Band.

Both lead impressionists have appeared on Nashville’s Broadway (The strip)at the world famous Legends Corner and Johnny Cash Kitchen BBQ and were honored at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville for tribute artists of the year as featured on US TV’s CBS Nashville!

Each artist not only looks and sounds like the country star they portray, but these professional performers transform themselves through hours of practice at their craft. Every detail is taken into consideration from script, choice of songs, hair, make-up and mannerisms, as well as professional costumes, props and video backdrops.

Prepare for an evening of million-selling hits drawn from a repertoire that includes 9 to 5, The Gambler, Islands in the Stream, Annie’s Song, Stand by Your Man, Ring of Fire, Crazy, Always on my Mind, Blanket on the Ground, Jolene, Lucille, Here You Come Again, That Don’t Impress Me Much, I Walk the Line, Take Me Home Country Roads, Man! I Feel Like a Woman, Coward of the County, Standing Outside the Fire, The Dance andRhinestone Cowboy.

Country music will live on forever! A must-see for any fans of country music!

Tickets priced £29 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).