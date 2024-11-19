County Mall brings “That Festive Feeling” to Crawley with family fun and charitysupport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

County Mall Shopping Centre is bringing the magic of Christmas to Crawley with an exciting lineup of events and initiatives designed to spark that “festive feeling” amongst shoppers. From family-friendly activities to charity fundraising and exciting giveaways, there’s something for everyone this season.

Starting on Saturday, 23rd November, the much-loved Grotto returns, giving families the chance to meet Santa and capture memorable photos together. Bookings are essential and can be made on the County Mall website: www.countymall.co.uk/christmas

“This season, we want to bring that festive feeling to County Mall. We know the Crawley community looks forward to this time each year, from our fantastic gift tree competition through to our beloved grotto, as well as the community initiatives they can get involved with during the season of giving,” says Simon Cuckow, Centre Manager.

“We’re delighted to bring so many of these important elements back this Christmas, including our More Radio Toy Appeal, where shoppers can drop off donations in dedicated baskets at Toy Barnhaus or The Works for children who would otherwise go without.”

Here’s what you can expect at County Mall in Crawley this Christmas:

What’s Christmas without a visit to Santa? Children can enjoy an enchanting grotto experience at County Mall by booking via the County Mall website:

Singing Reindeer: To keep shoppers entertained, a cheerful reindeer will be singing Christmas carols, bringing a touch of festive joy to the centre. Why not snap a picture with this merry fellow?

To keep shoppers entertained, a cheerful reindeer will be singing Christmas carols, bringing a touch of festive joy to the centre. Why not snap a picture with this merry fellow? Elf Yourself Workshop (Outside Primark, 7th December, 12-3 pm): Ever wanted to be transformed into one of Santa’s little helpers? Children can do just that in this brilliantly immersive workshop. Two enthusiastic festive assistants will be on hand to help children become fully-fledged elves!

Ever wanted to be transformed into one of Santa’s little helpers? Children can do just that in this brilliantly immersive workshop. Two enthusiastic festive assistants will be on hand to help children become fully-fledged elves! Supporting St Catherine’s Hospice: County Mall will be raising much-needed funds for St Catherine’s Hospice this Christmas period, encouraging visitors to drop by the Grotto and donate to this very worthy cause.

County Mall will be raising much-needed funds for St Catherine’s Hospice this Christmas period, encouraging visitors to drop by the Grotto and donate to this very worthy cause. Donation Station (from 1st December): Visitors can further embrace the “season of giving” by supporting three wonderful charities – Ten Little Toes Baby Bank, Free Shop, and The Easter Team – through gifting items at the centre’s Donation Station. Stay tuned for more details!

Visitors can further embrace the “season of giving” by supporting three wonderful charities – Ten Little Toes Baby Bank, Free Shop, and The Easter Team – through gifting items at the centre’s Donation Station. Stay tuned for more details! Festive Gift Wrapping for Charity: On selected dates in December, shoppers can have their gifts beautifully wrapped for a small donation, with all proceeds going to St Catherine’s Hospice and The Samaritans. Keep an eye on the County Mall website for the latest updates – a simple, meaningful way to give back while getting ready for the big day!

County Mall invites everyone in the local area and beyond to join the festivities and discover what “That Festive Feeling” means to them!

For more details on these terrific Christmas events and to stay up-to-date on giveaways and charity support drives, follow County Mall on social media (@countymall) or visit: www.countymall.co.uk/christmas