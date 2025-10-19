Coven: Beyond Borders art exhibition in Brighton

The Folding Chair Coven, est. 2023 will be having its inaugural group exhibition in Brighton at the Regency Town House, October 29 - November 2, 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About us:

The Folding Chair Coven is an international, intersectional womxn’s art collective dedicated to increasing diverse representation in the art world. Audre Lorde said, “We cannot dismantle the master’s house with the master’s tools“, and the Coven believes we can work to break down the barriers to inclusion and visibility in the art world for all non-conforming, out-of-the-box, hard-to-classify artists.

We believe that, as Shirley Chisholm said, 'If they won't offer you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair'. This is how we chose our name. We are bringing our folding chairs everywhere to sit down and take up space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artwork 'Send Nudes: Initial Reaction', 2025.

The exhibition features a diverse, multicultural collection of artists from Argentina, Chile, France, Italy, Lebanon, Malaysia, Spain, the UK, and the USA.

The art on display includes collage, contemporary art, drawing, jewelry, mixed media, painting, and performance art from the participating artists.

You can find us here:

(web) https://foldingchaircoven.com

(Instagram): @thefoldingchaircoven