Craft courses to boost wellbeing at Sussex Craft Week, 14-22 June 2025

A new initiative from ROSA Magazine – Sussex Craft Week – encourages people to take part in crafting activities to boost mental and physical wellbeing and to celebrate local heritage. A huge variety of workshops are available to book now.

We live in stressful times and data shows that mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression are at an all time high. But there is something we can do about it. Tactile activities, such as throwing pots, knitting, sewing, hand-printing and woodwork, have been proven to improve mood and lower anxiety. It’s all down to the multi-sensory engagement they offer and the way that repetitive actions allow the mind to enter a ‘flow’ state. It kickstarts happiness-inducing neurotransmitters, while also reducing stress hormones and creating feelings of satisfaction.

A study published by the New Scientist last year suggests that arts and crafts boost well-being more than employment. Researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) analysed more than 7000 responses to the annual Taking Part Survey and found that, even after accounting for factors like health and employment status, engaging in arts and crafts was associated with higher scores across their measures of mental health. In fact, the positive effect of creative pursuits on a person’s sense that life is worthwhile was 1.6 times higher than employment status.

Helen Keyes, Head of Psychology, Sport and Sensory Science at ARU, said: “There is something about crafting that gives a sense of progress and self-expression in a way that employment often doesn’t. You get to be really proud of what you’re creating and see progress in front of your eyes in real time.”

What’s on offer at Sussex Craft Week

Whether you are looking to reduce anxiety or fend off dementia, or simply seeking inspiration, community and fun, then Sussex Craft Week offers ample opportunities. An exciting list of handcraft workshops and demonstrations are on offer as part of a diverse festival programme including exhibitions, courses and events, running 14-22 June 2025 at venues across Sussex.

Choose from the likes of willow weaving, book binding or collage at the stylish coaching inn, The Bell in Ticehurst; medieval ironwork, jewellery, woodcut printing, glass engraving or natural dyeing at the renowned West Dean College; sculpting in a beautiful barn in Friston; stone carving at the famous Skelton workshops in Streat; or children’s clay and raku workshops in Eastbourne.

Jessica Wood, of Sussex Craft Week, says: “Sussex is at the forefront of the craft renaissance; leading the way in a backlash against a world dominated by the mass-produced, anonymous and faceless."

To find out more and book a craft course, visit: www.sussexcraftweek.com

Sussex Craft Week

The Festival of Craft

14-22 June 2025

Venues throughout Sussex

