Crawley Comic Con returns this Sunday!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Crawley Comic Con & Toy Fair returns to the K2 Crawley on Sunday 29th Sept! The event is suitable for all ages, a great place for pop culture & toy collectors and a fantastic family day out with some super fun goings on!

A must for all fans of popular TV & Film, it’s a chance to see the iconic Ghostbusters Ecto-1 along an opportunity to see Lightning McQueen on display!

There will also be a chance to relive those console memories in the Retro Gaming Zone, or show off an amazing costume in the cosplay competition!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a hall full of stalls selling all sorts of geeky, crafty and retro merchandise and so much more there will be plenty to see and buy!

Comic Con Fun for Everyone!

There are some amazing FREE activities including facepainting and Lightsaber training all day!

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a fantastic day out that is suitable for all the family then do come along to The K2 Crawley for some super fun at the Crawley Comic Con & Toy Fair!

Come and experience the fun of one-day comic cons for yourself!