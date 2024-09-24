Crawley Comic Con returns this Sunday!
A must for all fans of popular TV & Film, it’s a chance to see the iconic Ghostbusters Ecto-1 along an opportunity to see Lightning McQueen on display!
There will also be a chance to relive those console memories in the Retro Gaming Zone, or show off an amazing costume in the cosplay competition!
With a hall full of stalls selling all sorts of geeky, crafty and retro merchandise and so much more there will be plenty to see and buy!
There are some amazing FREE activities including facepainting and Lightsaber training all day!
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a fantastic day out that is suitable for all the family then do come along to The K2 Crawley for some super fun at the Crawley Comic Con & Toy Fair!
Come and experience the fun of one-day comic cons for yourself!
