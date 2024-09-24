Crawley Comic Con returns this Sunday!

By Striking Events
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Crawley Comic Con & Toy Fair returns to the K2 Crawley on Sunday 29th Sept! The event is suitable for all ages, a great place for pop culture & toy collectors and a fantastic family day out with some super fun goings on!

A must for all fans of popular TV & Film, it’s a chance to see the iconic Ghostbusters Ecto-1 along an opportunity to see Lightning McQueen on display!

There will also be a chance to relive those console memories in the Retro Gaming Zone, or show off an amazing costume in the cosplay competition!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a hall full of stalls selling all sorts of geeky, crafty and retro merchandise and so much more there will be plenty to see and buy!

Comic Con Fun for Everyone!Comic Con Fun for Everyone!
Comic Con Fun for Everyone!

There are some amazing FREE activities including facepainting and Lightsaber training all day!

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a fantastic day out that is suitable for all the family then do come along to The K2 Crawley for some super fun at the Crawley Comic Con & Toy Fair!

Come and experience the fun of one-day comic cons for yourself!

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.