Crawley Museum special opening

1903 Rex Forecar

Crawley Museum has a special interest in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run which takes place on Sunday 2nd November. The Museum is the permanent home of the 1903 Rex Forecar which has the accolade of holding the record number of entries in the Veteran Car run during the twentieth century.

We will be opening specially on the day to coincide with the veteran run from 9.30 am until 2.30 pm. There will be a pop-up cafe serving tea, coffee and cakes. Additionally visitors can see a special exhibit in our entrance hall. On loan we have a magnificent Crawley '75 one third size tractor which was built at premises in Ifield Road, Crawley during the 1950s.

Visitors are welcome to call in for a pit stop to see both of these marvellous vehicles. If you'd like to extend your visit all our galleries will be open. Crawley Museum is at The Tree, 103, High Street, Crawley RH10 6DD.

Colin Lloyd on behalf of Crawley Museum