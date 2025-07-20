Crawley u3a Ruby Celebration on Wednesday 30th July

By Sue Parker
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 09:36 BST
Crawley u3a turns 40 this year and we plan to celebrate our Ruby Anniversary in style! Join us at the Charis Centre, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7EL (rear car park in Town Barn Road, RH11 7EB) on Wednesday 30th July from 10.30am-4.00pm.

With over 50 interest groups, Crawley u3a can offer people who are retired, or no longer working full time, a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities including Crafts, Painting and Drawing, Quizzing, Theatre trips, Petanque, Pickleball, walks and outings.

Why not come and take a look at what our members get up to?

It will be a fun day and entrance to the Ruby Celebration and car parking are free.

Crawley u3a Petanque Groupplaceholder image
Crawley u3a Petanque Group

Refreshments are available in the café at the Centre.

If you cannot make it, then take a look at our website: https://crawley.u3asite.uk/

Sue Parker, Communications Coordinator, Crawley u3a

