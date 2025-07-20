Crawley u3a Ruby Celebration on Wednesday 30th July
With over 50 interest groups, Crawley u3a can offer people who are retired, or no longer working full time, a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities including Crafts, Painting and Drawing, Quizzing, Theatre trips, Petanque, Pickleball, walks and outings.
Why not come and take a look at what our members get up to?
It will be a fun day and entrance to the Ruby Celebration and car parking are free.
Refreshments are available in the café at the Centre.
If you cannot make it, then take a look at our website: https://crawley.u3asite.uk/
Sue Parker, Communications Coordinator, Crawley u3a