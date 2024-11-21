Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us for a rejuvenating experience and enjoy free talks, workshops, free give aways, free hot drinks, smoothies and lite bites. See what's going on in your local community.

Join us on December 16 at St Pauls in Northgate, Crawley for a Crawley Winter Wellbeing Wonderland.

There will be a variety of free workshops on the day such as Tai Chi, Sound Bath Meditation, Relaxation, Understanding ADHD, Life Coaching, Arts and Crafts workshops, live pianist, free giveaways, free hot drinks, free lite bites and great vibes to be shared with all.

There will be local organisations at the event sharing information about what they do. Also try your luck on the free Cracker Tombolla, who knows, you may be a winner! Parking available and only a short walk from Crawley Town Hall/ Crawley Library.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm on December 16. There is no entry fee, this is a completely free event.10:00 - 16:00 16th December. No Entry fee, a completely free event.