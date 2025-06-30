Creative Colour Comes to Sidlesham Fun Day with live art and community murals
A group of local artists will transform large wooden panels into bold, imaginative murals live on site throughout the day. Visitors will be able to watch the artists at work, engage in conversations about their process, and see the magic of a blank board turning into a finished piece right before their eyes.
The event also includes a community mural space, where children and families are invited to pick up a paintbrush and make their own mark. This interactive art experience is designed to be fun, inclusive, and a celebration of local creativity.
Organised by Chichester CAN, part of the Sussex Creative Art Network CIC in collaboration with Sidlesham Fun Day, this initiative aims to connect people through art, spark creative curiosity, and bring colour and energy to shared public spaces.
“We’re passionate about making art accessible and engaging,” says Louise Duggan local artist and founder of Chichester CAN. “Events like this show how art can bring people together, inspire young minds, and enhance the sense of community.”
All materials are provided, and health and safety is a key focus—especially for younger participants. Water-based spray paints and appropriate protective gear will be used during the live art sessions to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all.
Join us for a day of colour, creativity, and community spirit!
Event Details:
What: Live Art & Community Mural at Sidlesham Fun Day
When: Saturday 5th July 2025
Where: Sidlesham Memorial Playing Fields
Time: 10am – 3pm
Entry: Free