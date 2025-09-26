Creative Crawley announces autumn 2025 Season featuring shows, visits, chats, workshops, feasts and more - all FREE or very low cost

A WIDE selection of creative opportunities await Crawley’s residents with the unveiling of Creative Crawley’s 2025 autumn season. There’s something for everyone to get involved with in a variety of spaces and places around Crawley, including the pop-up theatre and exhibition space in County Mall which has been extended due to popular demand.

Everything in the programme is free or very low-cost as Creative Crawley continues its mission to make quality creativity for all by working with local people who have become Playmakers - people who decide what happens in Creative Crawley’s programme.

Rashne Everington, Crawley resident and Playmaker says : ‘I have loved being a playmaker; I get to meet a huge variety of people who are interesting and interested. I have learned so much about Crawley and all the fun things going on. I have had my say, and my opinion has been taken into consideration – I feel so much more connected to Crawley. I would encourage everyone with the slightest interest in creativity to get involved.’

The autumn season will play host to live performances for the very young and the young-at-heart. This October half term brings evim [my home] by Ceyda Tanc Dance and Theatre Fideri Fidera, a magical interactive dance performance inspired by Sufi mystic and nomad Rumi, and the mesmerising whirling dervishes. It is specially created for children aged 2 - 7 and their carers.

Broadfield’s most glamorous social and showbiz club for elegant elders The Posh Club will relocate to County Mall for its High Fashion Special. Don your glad rags and enjoy posh scones and a glass of bubbly whilst watching spectacular catwalk performances inspired by the world of fashion. For ages 60+ only.

Creative Crawley invites Crawley residents to be a part of the conversation about a Town-Wide Festival for Crawley at a range of events for Playmakers - a group of local people who decide what happens in the programme. There will be two, free Playmakers’ Feasts with guest speakers and a drop-in Playmakers’ Open Day. Come and find out more about Creative Crawley and how you can get involved.

Come With Us to see Trouble, Struggle, Bubble and Squeak at Brighton Dome. Created by award-winning Brighton-based artist Victoria Melody and directed by comedian Mark Thomas, this moving show blends storytelling and stand-up in a passionate tale about the power of community and ordinary heroes who do extraordinary things. Creative Crawley will pay for your ticket, food and travel to this theatre show.

Victoria Melody will also be at FreeShop Crawley at The Bewbush Centre on Wednesdays to get to know the café customers of Bewbush and chat about what it means to live in Crawley in 2025. Why not drop in and say hello?

Artists Cee Boulaqui and Mah-e-Nau Rafiq will run Garment Making Workshops for local residents from the Chagossian and Afghan community across Crawley to come together to create intricately designed garments that celebrate identity and culture. Artists Beth Williams and Sophie Merriner will also be working with local people to upcycle and create garments for a Prom Night in 2026, in collaboration with Crawley LGBT.

Explore the power of art to create change at a Climate Sustainability Workshop led by award-winning theatre producer and climate consultant Amber Massie-Blomfield.

Finally, professional creatives are invited to join visual artist Sarah Maple and other creatives once a month to discuss creative ideas in a casual setting with coffee on a Wednesday morning. Crawley Creatives: Woffee! will take place at Creative Crawley’s Artist and Makers space, West Green Studios, 1 Town Barn Road.

For booking details and more information on all events in the Autumn Season, visit www.creativecrawley.com.