Critically-acclaimed comedy Past Tents, co-written by Worthing actor and playwright, comes to Goring

Before concluding its 2023/24 nationwide tour at the Golden Goose Theatre in London next month, co-writers Seth Jones and David J Keogh bring their award-winning dark but very funny exploration of grief, mens mental health and camping to Goring on Saturday, September 21 at 7.30pm.

Past Tents is the story of two men at the end of their tent ropes, played by Seth and David, forced into each others company, providing laughter and shocks whilst gently encouraging men to open up more to others about their health with much of the laughter caused by the behavior of the third cast member, Mark Keegan who plays Virgil, the owner of the campsite.

Seth warns that the play does contain strong adult themes and language that may offend and recommends the play is for those 16 or over.

Past Tents is directed by Seth and produced by David, both of whom have won various touring theatre awards during the span of the tour which has taken the cast as far afield as Guernsey, Leicester, Bristol and many other provincial theatres.

Seth who trained at The Courtyard Theatre in Shoreditch is excited about having the opportunity for the play to have its final provincial date so close to home before its two week run in Camberwell and looks forward to seeing many familiar faces in the audience.

The production company, Two Teeth Tom and Prison Phil Productions have teamed up with the popular Goring Road bar, the Elephant in the Room and ML Autoworks to raise money for two local charities, West Sussex Mind and Andymansclub with all profits from the bar run by The Elephant team going to the two charities.

There will also be live stand up comedy from Andy James and his new show Vegan Hunter fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe as well as live music so the ticket is great value for money in these times of over pricing!

The show is at St Marys Church Hall, Ilex Way , Goring by Sea at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 21 and the bar opens at 6.30pm.

If local leaflets have not landed on your doormat, you can still take advantage of a 33% discount on the ticket price this week by using the leaflet code Tents when booking online at www.pasttentsplay.com

Come along and support local theatre and charities!